Q1 EPS Estimate for Tyler Technologies Raised by Analyst

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Tyler Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the technology company will earn $1.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.92. The consensus estimate for Tyler Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $8.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.68 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.64 EPS.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TYL. Barclays increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $705.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $615.00 target price (down previously from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $701.00 to $747.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.25.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $565.73 on Monday. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $397.80 and a 52-week high of $661.31. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $599.77 and its 200 day moving average is $598.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $528,465,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,991.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 550,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,486,000 after buying an additional 524,259 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,947,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 148.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,369,000 after purchasing an additional 275,511 shares during the period. Finally, Seilern Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,549,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,752 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.75, for a total transaction of $4,144,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,314,672.50. This trade represents a 36.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.00, for a total value of $3,714,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,477. This trade represents a 46.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,816 shares of company stock worth $12,832,070. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

