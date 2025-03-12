Portman Ridge Finance (PTMN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect Portman Ridge Finance to post earnings of $0.68 per share and revenue of $15.14 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Portman Ridge Finance Trading Down 1.1 %

PTMN stock opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45. Portman Ridge Finance has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $20.84. The company has a market capitalization of $154.32 million, a PE ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Portman Ridge Finance from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

