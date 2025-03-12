StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WVVI opened at $6.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $6.33.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

