StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ WVVI opened at $6.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $6.33.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Willamette Valley Vineyards
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.