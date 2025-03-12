StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $6.66 to $3.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.39.

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $3.65 on Monday. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,648,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,605,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

