Weibo (WB) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $451.76 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.27. Weibo has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Weibo in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weibo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.28.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

