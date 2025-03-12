Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Newmont

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmont in a report released on Wednesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NEM. CLSA assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Newmont from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Newmont in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price target for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.16.

NEM stock opened at $43.45 on Monday. Newmont has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.87. The firm has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.29. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,840. This trade represents a 3.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $83,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,800. This trade represents a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,231 shares of company stock worth $1,388,758 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Newmont by 14.0% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 531,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,379,000 after purchasing an additional 65,075 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 117.3% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 34,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Newmont by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,491,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,545 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Newmont by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,379,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,580,000 after purchasing an additional 865,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

