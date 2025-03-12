Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of ProPetro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ProPetro from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ProPetro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProPetro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $6.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ProPetro has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.49. The company has a market cap of $711.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ProPetro by 205.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in ProPetro by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in ProPetro by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

