Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 92,709 Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 92,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 26,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,696,000. New Insight Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 334.9% during the 4th quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 18,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $59.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

