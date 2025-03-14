HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 14,788 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 827,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,788 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $46,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNF. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,103,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 648.5% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 496,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,879,000 after buying an additional 430,252 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,412,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,300,000 after buying an additional 387,729 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $11,469,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 5,166.6% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 187,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 183,672 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $117,842.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,303.38. This represents a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $153,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $916,872.60. The trade was a 14.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FNF opened at $63.36 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $65.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Stories

