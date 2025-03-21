Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning,Digital Look reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 610 ($7.91) to GBX 600 ($7.78) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group Price Performance

Shares of CBG opened at GBX 274 ($3.55) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £412.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 179.83 ($2.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 564 ($7.31). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 308.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 313.01.

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 30.90 ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Close Brothers Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 7.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Close Brothers Group will post 66.0070671 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael N. Biggs acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 288 ($3.73) per share, for a total transaction of £14,400 ($18,672.20). 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.