American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 203,897 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,229,568 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,897 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $110,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 566,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 246,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 25,941 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $710,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,574,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $36.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.75. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $41.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently -18.60%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

