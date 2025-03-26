X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 44,180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 44,459 shares.The stock last traded at $13.19 and had previously closed at $13.00.

X Financial Stock Up 6.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86. The stock has a market cap of $676.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.45.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. X Financial had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $234.09 million during the quarter.

X Financial Increases Dividend

X Financial Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from X Financial’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. X Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 7.36%.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors or institutional funding partners. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

