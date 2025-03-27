CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,255 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $26,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 610.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $132.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.05. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.24 and a fifty-two week high of $147.75. The firm has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

In related news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $100,669.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,517.85. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $251,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,941.67. The trade was a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

