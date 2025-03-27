Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Position Lessened by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp decreased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 134,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

DFAI stock opened at $31.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $28.13 and a 1 year high of $32.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.61.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $0.0977 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.