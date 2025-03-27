Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $584,000 Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,840 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSIT. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $39,242,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,243,000 after purchasing an additional 225,283 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,468,000 after purchasing an additional 85,428 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,643,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 207.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 103,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,522,000 after buying an additional 70,134 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Stock Down 0.0 %

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $155.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.47 and a 200-day moving average of $174.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.56 and a twelve month high of $228.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.13. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

