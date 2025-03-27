UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Invests $565,000 in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 39,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,278,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,087,000 after purchasing an additional 353,642 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $683,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHD stock opened at $49.64 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.65.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.1391 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.