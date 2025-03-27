WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Announces Dividend of $0.23 (NYSEARCA:DOL)

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSEARCA DOL opened at $55.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.63 and a 200-day moving average of $52.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.78. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $48.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.04.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

