WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Announces Dividend of $0.23 (NYSEARCA:DOL)

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.
WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA DOL opened at $55.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.63 and a 200-day moving average of $52.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.78. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $48.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.04.
About WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund
