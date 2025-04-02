Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Short Interest Down 17.1% in March

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,223,200 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the February 28th total of 1,475,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days.

Bombardier Price Performance

OTCMKTS BDRBF opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. Bombardier has a 12 month low of $39.77 and a 12 month high of $82.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day moving average is $67.08.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components worldwide. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, service centers, smart services, training, and technical publications.

