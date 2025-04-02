Celsius Resources (LON:CLA) Stock Price Down 7.9% – Should You Sell?

Celsius Resources Limited (LON:CLA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Approximately 900,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,486,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38 ($0.00).

Celsius Resources Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.51.

Get Celsius Resources alerts:

Celsius Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Resources Limited is an ASX and LSE listed exploration and development company focusing on its portfolio of copper-gold assets located in the Philippines.

The Company’s flagship project is the Maalinao-CaigutanBiyog (MCB) Project, a world-class copper-gold project which is situated on the country’s main island – about 320 km north of Manila.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.