AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,753,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104,354 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in AGCO were worth $163,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,978,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,661,000 after purchasing an additional 80,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,172,000 after buying an additional 29,099 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 758,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,880,000 after buying an additional 134,651 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AGCO by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 711,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,536,000 after buying an additional 27,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AGCO by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 699,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,383,000 after buying an additional 133,492 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AGCO from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on AGCO from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

AGCO stock opened at $82.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $75.51 and a 1-year high of $125.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. Research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is -20.39%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

