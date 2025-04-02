Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,893 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $8,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 39,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after buying an additional 28,998 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 263,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,382,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $1,191,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,616,168.96. This represents a 10.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.07.

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE MHK opened at $114.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.88 and a fifty-two week high of $164.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 8.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

