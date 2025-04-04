O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 76,051 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 291.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,051 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 5.6 %

SCHG stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.23. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

