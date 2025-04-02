Pantheon Infrastructure (LON:PINT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pantheon Infrastructure (LON:PINT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 4.89 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Pantheon Infrastructure Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PINT opened at GBX 96.32 ($1.25) on Wednesday. Pantheon Infrastructure has a 12 month low of GBX 73.40 ($0.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 99 ($1.28). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 92.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 90.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £454.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.10.

Pantheon Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Pantheon Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

About Pantheon Infrastructure

Pantheon Infrastructure Plc aims to provide exposure to a global, diversified portfolio of high-quality, infrastructure assets. We will seek to build a portfolio of co-investments in infrastructure assets with strong defensive characteristics, typically benefitting from contracted cash flows, inflation protection and conservative leverage profiles.

Target assets will have strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) credentials, including companies and projects that can support the transition to a low-carbon economy, and the portfolio will span the digital infrastructure, power and utilities, transportation and logistics, renewables and social investments sub-sectors, with a focus on assets benefitting from secular tailwinds.

