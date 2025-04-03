Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Short Interest Down 18.3% in March

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 487,200 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the February 28th total of 596,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.0 days.
Buzzi Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BZZUF opened at $48.97 on Thursday. Buzzi has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $59.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.47.
Buzzi Company Profile
