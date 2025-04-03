Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Short Interest Down 18.3% in March

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2025

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUFGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 487,200 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the February 28th total of 596,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.0 days.

Buzzi Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BZZUF opened at $48.97 on Thursday. Buzzi has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $59.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.47.

Buzzi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.