Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Short Interest Down 18.3% in March

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 487,200 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the February 28th total of 596,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.0 days.

Buzzi Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BZZUF opened at $48.97 on Thursday. Buzzi has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $59.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.47.

Buzzi Company Profile

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

