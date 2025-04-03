Insider Buying: Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Director Purchases 215 Shares of Stock

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) Director John K. Tien, Jr. acquired 215 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.50 per share, with a total value of $25,047.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,063.50. This trade represents a 30.54 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

NYSE SAIC opened at $115.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $94.68 and a 1 year high of $156.34.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Science Applications International

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 2,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIC shares. TD Cowen downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $124.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

