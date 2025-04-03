OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes $587,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463,618 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,545,901,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,048,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,453,000 after buying an additional 230,711 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 10,070,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,845,000 after buying an additional 207,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,271,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.37. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $94.85 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 0.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

