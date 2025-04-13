Kennedy Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 433.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,517 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,314,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,833,000 after purchasing an additional 21,133 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,878,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,938,000 after buying an additional 28,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,714,000 after buying an additional 11,411 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 34.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 243,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,774,000 after buying an additional 62,178 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $165.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.18 and a beta of 0.75. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.72 and a 52 week high of $219.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 116.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total value of $131,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,208,472.88. The trade was a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $4,444,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,463,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,233,178.69. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

