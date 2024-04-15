Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $27.07 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 445,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $27,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 16,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 431,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,221,000 after purchasing an additional 32,551 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $62.75. 11,107,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,825,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.19 and its 200 day moving average is $58.28. The company has a market capitalization of $128.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 57.06%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

