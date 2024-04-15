Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS) Short Interest Update

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of OPXS stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.18. The company had a trading volume of 59,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,911. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46. Optex Systems has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $48.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.22.

Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Optex Systems had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $6.97 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Optex Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Optex Systems in the second quarter worth $65,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Optex Systems in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Optex Systems in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, commander weapon station sights, and sight assembly refurbishments; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser interference filter, optical assemblies, laser filter units, day windows, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

