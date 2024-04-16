ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Receives $52.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ATI in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ATI from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $268,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,007.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 295.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 65.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 73.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 243.6% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period.

ATI opened at $51.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.22. ATI has a 1 year low of $34.10 and a 1 year high of $52.98.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 8.81%. ATI’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ATI will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

