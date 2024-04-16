Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.39% from the stock’s current price.

GNTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GNTY

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.01. 7,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,687. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.53. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.65 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 16.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guaranty Bancshares

In related news, Director James S. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.40 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guaranty Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNTY. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 313.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 777.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 108.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.