Saul Centers, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share (NYSE:BFS)

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Saul Centers in a report released on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $43.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Saul Centers’ current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saul Centers’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS.
Saul Centers Price Performance
BFS opened at $35.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $850.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.32. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $41.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Insider Transactions at Saul Centers
In other news, COO David Todd Pearson acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.52 per share, for a total transaction of $83,996.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Saul Centers news, CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $325,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 146,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,545,486.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David Todd Pearson acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.52 per share, with a total value of $83,996.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,570.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.
Saul Centers Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 136.42%.
About Saul Centers
Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.
