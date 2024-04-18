4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FDMT) in the last few weeks:

4/15/2024 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2024 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2024 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2024 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $30.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:FDMT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.01. 101,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,845. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $36.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average of $20.09.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.09). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 436.30% and a negative return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of ($0.02) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 million. Equities research analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Kirn sold 5,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $104,863.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,192,745.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO David Kirn sold 5,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $104,863.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,192,745.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 6,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $171,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,767.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,888 shares of company stock worth $4,134,254. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 580.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

