DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 55.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $133.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.20. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.28.

Insider Activity at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $392,562.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,304,405.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 11,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $1,567,355.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,496,624.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at $8,304,405.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,375 shares of company stock worth $25,530,859. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

