Diageo (LON:DGE) Earns “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,900 ($36.10) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.24% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,730 ($46.43) to GBX 3,550 ($44.19) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,040 ($37.84).

Shares of DGE stock traded up GBX 37.50 ($0.47) on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,836.50 ($35.31). 11,413,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,921,547. The firm has a market cap of £63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,903.90, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.32. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,676 ($33.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,779.50 ($47.05). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,898.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,904.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

In other Diageo news, insider Karen Blackett acquired 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,826 ($35.18) per share, with a total value of £19,838.52 ($24,696.28). In other Diageo news, insider Karen Blackett acquired 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,826 ($35.18) per share, with a total value of £19,838.52 ($24,696.28). Also, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,853 ($35.52) per share, with a total value of £8,273.70 ($10,299.64). Insiders acquired 1,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,892 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

