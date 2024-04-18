Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,109 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 39.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 157,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 44,768 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Infosys during the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Infosys by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,017,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,315,000 after acquiring an additional 528,900 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Infosys by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,051,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,102 shares in the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INFY shares. Bank of America upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Infosys in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.76.

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.46. The company had a trading volume of 19,373,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,305,957. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $20.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

