Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Increases Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 1.8% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 34,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY traded up $9.46 on Thursday, reaching $1,104.26. The company had a trading volume of 95,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,884. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,091.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,007.49. The company has a market cap of $65.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $860.10 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total transaction of $6,847,394.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,933,947. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total transaction of $447,649.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,200.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total transaction of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares in the company, valued at $217,933,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,968 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,333. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,149.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,102.53.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

