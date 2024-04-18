HF Advisory Group LLC Sells 60 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

HF Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $918,324,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,679,000 after buying an additional 2,544,151 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,519,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $212,262,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $332.40. The company had a trading volume of 208,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,906. The company’s fifty day moving average is $339.63 and its 200-day moving average is $312.63. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $242.98 and a 1-year high of $348.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.