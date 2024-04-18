holoride One Day Volume Tops $62,225.49 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 18th. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One holoride token can currently be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a market cap of $10.76 million and approximately $62,225.49 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,041.26 or 0.04838358 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00054523 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00008984 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00019599 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011313 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00013016 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003216 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 843,926,890 tokens. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.01281084 USD and is down -2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $55,011.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

