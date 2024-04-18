iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

ITA opened at $127.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.40. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.63. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.