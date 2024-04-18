Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) traded up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.22 and last traded at $64.22. 151,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,046,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.48.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.14.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.44 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 63.16% and a net margin of 25.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc purchased 60,431,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at $110,934,724.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,130,192.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 251,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc purchased 60,431,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,545 shares of company stock worth $6,169,936. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,121,000 after buying an additional 326,396 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,731,000 after purchasing an additional 489,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lantheus by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,633,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,301,000 after buying an additional 126,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

