National Bankshares Lowers Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $15.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at National Bankshares from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

LSPD has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities cut shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.74.

LSPD stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 266,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,019. Lightspeed Commerce has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $21.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.37.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.31 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 23.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $65,494,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,867 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,478,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,508,000 after buying an additional 1,685,608 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,817,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,317,000 after buying an additional 1,058,320 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

