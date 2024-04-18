Sfmg LLC Acquires 4,482 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,407 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE ET opened at $15.23 on Thursday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $16.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.60%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

