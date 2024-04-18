Slow Capital Inc. Has $215,000 Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 136,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $1,843,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $1,533,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. CIBC set a $37.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,609. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WY opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

