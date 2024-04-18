Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 85 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Telos Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,318 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $880,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 137,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,960,000 after acquiring an additional 78,797 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $145.74 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $165.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.37.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

