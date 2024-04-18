Tranquility Partners LLC Has $499,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $749.00. 221,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,046,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $764.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $657.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $367.35 and a one year high of $800.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

