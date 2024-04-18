Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $120.00. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TRNS. TheStreet raised shares of Transcat from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Transcat in a research report on Tuesday.

Transcat stock opened at $104.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $924.59 million, a PE ratio of 80.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.88. Transcat has a twelve month low of $74.89 and a twelve month high of $115.41.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $65.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.36 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 9.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Transcat will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,073,601.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,073,601.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,614. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,073 shares of company stock valued at $900,023. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 701,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,651,000 after buying an additional 82,458 shares in the last quarter. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,732,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after buying an additional 54,314 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,221,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,238,000 after buying an additional 52,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

