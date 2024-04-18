TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Invests $407,000 in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 350 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FICO. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on FICO. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,180.45.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,154.25 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $686.08 and a 12-month high of $1,349.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,257.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,136.65.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total value of $9,807,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,300,743.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

