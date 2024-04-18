Waterfront Wealth Inc. Increases Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. Jonestrading started coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.75 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.93.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC remained flat at $9.04 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,590,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 904.90 and a beta of 1.45. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $10.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 15.4%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 14,414.41%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

