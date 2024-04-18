Wealth Alliance Sells 6,426 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Wealth Alliance reduced its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,426 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Unilever were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Unilever during the first quarter valued at $244,998,000. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 51.5% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in Unilever by 4.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of UL stock opened at $46.69 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.56.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.4582 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%.

UL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

